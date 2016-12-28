Racing: El Chico set for cup again

Veteran El Chico will further his remarkable record in the Timaru Cup when he fronts up for another edition of the listed event today.

"This is the seventh consecutive year he's run in the race," said Michael Pitman, who prepares the sprightly 12-year-old with his son Matthew.

El Chico's win in the 2013 Timaru Cup features among his 24 career successes with the latest of them coming in an open handicap at Ashburton last time out.

He was ridden there by the stable apprentice Parvesh Shaikh, who has retained the mount.

"El Chico has won a lot of races, but he only goes for certain riders and Parvesh is obviously one of them," said Pitman, who produced a quartet of winners at Wingatui on Boxing Day.

The stable will also be represented in the cup by Night Nurse, but El Chico remains their top winning prospect.

"He's definitely the best chance," Pitman said. "She has been working really well, but a bit of moisture would help her and slow the others down.

"We're looking at the Miss Scenicland Stakes and the Kumara Gold Nuggets with her and her main aim will then be the Dunedin Gold Cup."

Meanwhile, the quality mare First Serve is likely to run at Waikouaiti on New Year's Day.

"She galloped well this morning and she'll run unless the track is too hard," Pitman said.

"After that she'll go up for the Telegraph."

First Serve hasn't raced since she was triumphant in the Canterbury Breeders' Stakes at Riccarton in November.

- NZ Racing Desk