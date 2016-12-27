NBA Capsules

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan (AP) " Tobias Harris scored 21 points to help Detroit snap a five-game losing streak by beating Cleveland 106-90 in the NBA on Monday night while LeBron James sat out.

James missed his third game of the season, and Cleveland has lost all three. The Cavaliers had their five-game winning streak snapped in a match they never led.

Cleveland was playing its fifth game in seven days and coming off a thrilling win Sunday over Golden State. So James sat, and the Pistons took advantage.

Detroit scored the first eight points, led 50-44 at halftime and took control near the end of the third quarter. Harris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pointers early in the fourth, and the Pistons led 82-65.

Kevin Love had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland.

PELICANS 111, MAVERICKS 104

NEW ORLEANS (AP) " Anthony Davis had 28 points and 16 rebounds as New Orleans beat Dallas.

Langston Galloway made all five of his 3-point shots and finished with 17 points for the Pelicans, who've won three of four as they try to climb back into the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Davis made four free throws and a 19-foot jumper in the final 2:12 and got his second block on Harrison Barnes' layup attempt with 22 seconds remaining.

Deron Williams scored 24 points for Dallas, while Wesley Matthews scored 17 and Seth Curry 16. Dirk Nowitzki, who's been nursing a sore right Achilles tendon, scored 10 points in 17 minutes but did not play in the second half.

ROCKETS 131, SUNS 115

HOUSTON (AP) " James Harden had 32 points and 12 assists in three quarters and Houston never trailed in a win over Phoenix.

Continued below.

Related Content Juha Saarinen: Let's stop kids becoming cyber criminals Cartoon: Closing the loophole on tax-dodging multinationals? The $1000 project: Single mum's mission to show how easy it is to save a grand

It was the 12th 30-point game this season for Harden, who made 12 of 15 free throws.

Houston led by at least 20 points for most of the night and was up by 27 entering the fourth quarter. Harden didn't play after that, and coach Mike D'Antoni had the rest of his starters on the bench by the middle of the fourth quarter.

Eric Bledsoe led the Suns with 24 points, and Brandon Knight added 21 off the bench.

BULLS 90, PACERS 85

CHICAGO (AP) " Dwyane Wade scored 21 points and Nikola Mirotic added a season-high 20 as Chicago overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Indiana and snap a three-game skid.

Jimmy Butler had 16 points despite shooting only 3 of 12 from the field. Chicago, which had dropped nine of 12, was 32 for 83 (38.6 percent) from the field.

Aaron Brooks had a season-high 19 points to lead the Pacers, who have lost three straight.

Michael Carter-Williams returned to the Bulls' lineup after missing nearly two months with left knee and left wrist injuries. He finished with one point (0 for 5 from the field) in 18 minutes.

WIZARDS 107, BUCKS 102

WASHINGTON (AP) " Otto Porter scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while John Wall had 18 points and a season-high 16 assists to help Washington come from behind to beat Milwaukee.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points as Washington turned the game around with a 15-2 fourth-quarter run. Markieff Morris added 18 in the Wizards' sixth straight home win and seventh this season after trailing by double figures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who beat the Wizards by 27 points in Milwaukee on Friday.

Milwaukee's Tony Snell made a career-high six 3-pointers and set a season high with 20 points, but missed a baseline 3 late that could've tied it at 105.

Down 10 early in the fourth quarter, Washington roared back while holding Milwaukee to just one field goal over a stretch of 6:41.

TIMBERWOLVES 104, HAWKS 90

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) " Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach LaVine hit six 3-pointers to lead Minnesota over Atlanta.

LaVine scored 21 points, Andrew Wiggins had 21 and was 4 for 6 on 3-pointers, and Towns was 8 for 8 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Minnesota hit a season-high 15 3s and led by as many as 29 points.

Dwight Howard had 20 points on 9-for-9 shooting and 12 rebounds for the Hawks in his return from a back injury. But Paul Millsap was just 2 for 13 from the field, and Atlanta's 19 turnovers led to 22 points by the Timberwolves.

MAGIC 112, GRIZZLIES 102

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) " Aaron Gordon scored 30 points, and Serge Ibaka and Elfrid Payton had 16 apiece to help Orlando beat Memphis.

Seven players reached double figures for the Magic, who maintained a large lead most of the night despite playing without leading scorer Evan Fournier (bruised heel). Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 17 points. Troy Daniels had 16 and Zach Randolph 13, but the Grizzlies were down early and never recovered.

NETS 120, HORNETS 118

NEW YORK (AP) " Randy Foye made a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give Brooklyn a victory over Charlotte.

The Nets overcame the loss of Jeremy Lin and a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to stop a five-game losing streak. Bojan Bogdanovic led Brooklyn with 26 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 23 and Brook Lopez scored 10 of his 21 in the fourth.

Nicolas Batum had 24 points and Jeremy Lamb added 17 for Charlotte, but Kemba Walker was scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Hornets had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Lin strained his left hamstring in the third, the same injury that forced him to miss 17 games earlier this season.