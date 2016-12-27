UFC: Former flame fears for Ronda Rousey's mental state

Brendan Schaub is a man well placed to talk about the return of Ronda Rousey to the Octagon.

Not only has he competed in the UFC, but he once called the female star his girlfriend, and ahead of her return at UFC207, he has concerns.

Rousey will make her long-awaited comeback to the Octagon on December 31, when she looks to take back the UFC women's bantamweight title from Brazilian champion Amanda Nunes.

The American superstar has barely been sighted since being destroyed by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. Rousey has spoken about the mental demons she has fought since her crushing defeat, even admitting she had battled suicidal thoughts.

Schaub was a guest on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's podcast, The Pony Hour, where he lifted the lid on Rousey, and gave his thoughts on the UFC 207 main event.

The former UFC heavyweight is concerned with Rousey's current mental state, saying the fighter may not be over her demons, given the amount of time she has taken to get back on the horse in chase of her title.

"You look at a real fighter like Conor McGregor. When he lost to Nate (Diaz) he was like, 'I want to fight tomorrow. Give me that f***** fight back man'," Schaub said.

"His team was like, 'don't take that fight, it's a bad fight for you'. He was like, 'No, I'll do it at 170 pounds. Just to prove to the doubters that I can do it' - that's what you want out of a fighter."

Rousey has been noticeably absent from the media rounds in the lead-up to the Las Vegas event. The star has previously pointed to media obligations being her undoing in her defeat to Holm, with outside commitments preventing her from remaining focused on her training camp.

But it's a rare interview that Rousey recently completed that has Schaub most concerned. Rousey appeared on Ellen days after the Nunes' fight was announced, where she said she does not plan on continuing in the sport forever and this will be one of the last times we see her compete.

That claim should be enough to ring alarm bells according to Schaub, who questions her commitment to the sport.

"What scares me about Ronda, she went MIA, she blamed it on the media. Well that same media turned you into who you are. Her taking this time off, it's a little scary," Schaub said.

"She also said something like this is one of my last ones. Whenever a fighter even hints that this might be the last one, they're one foot in, one foot out, or both feet out.

"When they say that, they get annihilated. If I hear that, I always take the other guy."

Despite his concerns over Rousey's mental state and commitment to mixed martial arts, Schaub still thinks Rousey will take her title back off Nunes on Saturday.

Schaub says the matchup is a good one for Rousey, as it hides her striking ability, which he says has now been exposed. "I wouldn't say her striking is world class. If she lands, she's a strong girl, you're in trouble. But Amanda Nunes is a knockout artist, that's the difference," Schaub said.

"Style-wise this fight is a good one for Ronda to come back for. Nunes comes forward and Ronda can throw her around and submit her. My money is still on Ronda, that's banking on her mental state being good. But from what I hear and with the time off, that's up for debate, which is scary."

