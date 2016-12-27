Basketball: Breakers to unveil American import

By Niall Anderson

The New Zealand Breakers are set to unveil their latest import, just in time for a crucial stretch of their NBL season.

29-year-old Paul Carter will become the fourth import to join the injury-plagued Breakers this season, with the American forward on board to cover for the loss of Corey Webster and Tom Abercrombie.

Carter has a well-travelled resume, having played in Cyprus, Mexico, Finland, France and Germany since the conclusion of his college career in 2011. He has also played in the NBA D-League and suited up for the Atlanta Hawks in NBA Summer League in 2012.

He most recently took the court in Germany for ALBA Berlin, but averaged just nine minutes per game on a side led by former NBA player Peyton Siva.

On the surface, it seems Carter will provide a distinctly different impact for the Breakers. At 6'8" and possessing defensive length, Carter's rebounding rate is strong for a small forward - the position where he will seemingly play the majority of his minutes considering the loss of Abercrombie to a hand injury, as well as the Breakers' depth up front.

However, his three-point shooting will be a downgrade on the accuracy of Abercrombie, with Carter a career 30% shooter from deep in his pro career to date.

The Breakers will be able to see for themselves soon enough, with the club having stated the goal of having their new import on board for Friday night's clash with the Sydney Kings, a game which leads into a busy Janurary as Paul Henare's side try to jump back into the NBL playoff race.

The Breakers are set to announce Carter's arrival tomorrow morning.

