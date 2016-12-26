Is this the best goal of the Premier League season?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

This is the goal that may go down as the best of the EPL season.

The Boxing Day beauty involving the so-called "scorpion kick", a flying back heel, was scored by Henrikh Mkhitaryan during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed the goal as "phenomenal" and Mkhitaryan rates it the best he had ever scored.

"I was expecting the ball in front of me but I was already in front. I got the ball behind me so the only thing I could do was to hit it with the back heel," Mkhitaryan told the Daily Mail."It's the best goal I've ever scored. I'm very excited. I had a great feeling. The first thing I did was to look to the assistant. I saw that it wasn't offside and I started to celebrate."

Mourinho said: "It was a great moment and very important for him. He was going up and up and then the injury comes. I have to watch back on TV but it (the goal) looked for me phenomenal."