Football: The staggering fall of Leicester City

It is widely acknowledged as the most unlikely title triumph in the history of professional sports.

But Leicester City's staggering English Premier League victory in the 2015/16 season is turning into a nightmare beyond predictions.

Their latest defeat at home to Everton was their ninth in 18 games leaving them 16th in the 20 team competition, just three points above the relegation zone.

About 30,000 Leicester fans wore Jamie Vardy masks, in protest at the suspension of their star striker, and the game did nothing to lift the mood. A Leicester Mercury headline summed the situation up: "Relegation threat looming larger".

The club's remarkable title win was built on a very stable lineup, but injury and discipline problems are helping tear Leicester apart this season. Everyone knew they would not repeat the title win, and might struggle. But this bad? They are losing to lowly teams and have a disastrous away record.

Manager Claudio Ranieri, who scored a massive new contract after winning the EPL, lost his cool in the previous draw against Stoke City, remonstrating with officials at halftime after Vardy had been sent off.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who played more than 500 games for Liverpool, expressed his fears for Leicester early this month after a defeat to Sunderland.

"The situation at Leicester is becoming alarming," he said. "The more you look at it, the more you think they will be involved in a relegation scrap.

"We all expected Leicester to drop off, what they did last season was unbelievable and we'll be talking about it for years - the players will always be remembered for that.

Continued below.

Related Content Football: Twelve Transfers of Christmas Rugby League: Why Cronulla can repeat as NRL champions Football: Wellington Phoenix draw with Newcastle Jets

"You don't want the Leicester fairytale story turning into one of the champions being relegated. It may take something away from their title win and lead to it being labelled as a fluke, almost like they didn't deserve to win it, which they did.

"I don't think they will get relegated, but something has to change quickly."

After the Everton defeat, the BBC reported that: "Leicester's remarkable Premier League title success last season was underpinned by their defensive fortitude, but sloppy errors are costing them this term.

"It was also another reminder for Leicester's players and fans of how unforgiving the Premier League can be."

Meanwhile Boxing Day brought a vital win for Winston Reid's West Ham - the All Whites captain scored with a header in the 4 - 1 away win over Swansea. It was West Ham's third straight win, lifting them into a mid table position.

- NZ Herald