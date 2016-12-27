BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) " Colombian investigation finds plane ran out of fuel before crashing with soccer team aboard.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) " Colombian investigation finds plane ran out of fuel before crashing with soccer team aboard.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 27 Dec 2016 07:06:08 Processing Time: 24ms