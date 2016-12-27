5:15am Tue 27 December
1st test: South Africa vs. Sri Lanka scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Scoreboard Monday at stumps on the first day of the first cricket test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St. George's Park:

Stephen Cook c Chandimal b Lakmal 59

Dean Elgar c Chandimal b Lakmal 45

Hashim Amla c Chandimal b Lakmal 20

JP Duminy lbw b Herath 63

Faf du Plessis c Karunaratne b Lakmal 37

Temba Bavuma lbw b Herath 3

Quinton de Kock not out 25

Vernon Philander not out 6

Extras (3lb, 1w, 5nb) 9

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 267

Overs: 90.

To bat: Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Kagiso Rabada.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 23-6-62-4, Nuwan Pradeep 17-4-48-0 (2nb), Angelo Mathews 13-5-26-0 (1w), Dushmantha Chameera 14-1-68-0 (3nb), Rangana Herath 20-4-48-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 3-0-12-0.

Sri Lanka team: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.

Toss: South Africa.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.

