Football: Twelve Transfers of Christmas

The European transfer window opens on January 1 with virtually every English Premier League club in the market for new players next month.

The two biggest Christmas-New Year signings are expected to be Manchester United's snaring of Swedish midfielder Victor Lindelof from Benfica while Colombian international James Rodriguez is set to leave Spanish giants Real Madrid, possibly bound for Chelsea.

We list 12 players who could move clubs next month.

Asmir Begovic (Chelsea)

Begovic has not been able to dislodge Thibaut Courtois as Chelsea's No 1. He has been considered by West Ham, Stoke and Everton as they look to strengthen the goalkeeping position. Is keen to move on but Chelsea need quality cover for Courtois.

Carl Jenkinson (Arsenal)

Booed by Gunners fans recently. Was taken out of the line of fire by Arsene Wenger amid the fan criticism and the 24-year-old is ready to leave on loan, with West Ham and Aston Villa among those keen on the right-back.

Jose Fonte (Southampton)

Won't be offered a new contract by Southampton and they will look to sell for around 8 million ($14m). He may be 33, which will go against him for some clubs, but he is wanted by several Premier League rivals.

Lamine Kone (Sunderland)

Sunderland's financial predicament means they have to consider selling to strengthen and Kone can command a decent fee. Though previous suitors Everton are cooling, West Ham are interested in a deal.

Victor Lindelof (Benfica)

The Swedish defender is set to join Manchester United from Benfica. He played what could be his last game for his old club last week before inking his 38m move to Manchester United on a five-year contract. Will put Chris Smalling under pressure.

Morgan Schneiderlin (Man Utd)

The France international has dropped out of consideration at Manchester United and has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho. Along with teammate Memphis Depay, he is discussing a move to Everton. West Bromwich Albion are also keen.

James McCarthy (Everton)

Everton have given a new contract to Gareth Barry, discussed moves for Schneiderlin and Thomas Delaney at Werder Bremen and that could push McCarthy out. Palace, Newcastle and Sunderland would like him.

John Obi Mikel (Chelsea)

The 29-year-old has been offered to Manchester United and has interest from clubs in China but is talking to revamped Marseille about a prospective move. He is out of contract in the summer and can leave for a small fee in January.

Fabian Delph (Man City)

Pep Guardiola has been keen for Delph to contribute once fully fit and will see how he fares in training. The 27-year-old England international has interest though from Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion.

James Rodriguez (Real Madrid)

The Colombian is upset with his lack of minutes at Real Madrid and they will let him go. He came close to joining Chelsea in the summer and they remain in the frame though there is interest from Italy too.

Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City)

The Argentine is keen to leave and play more regular football with Sunderland and Swansea among those keen to take him but Leicester don't want to sell, with Islam Slimani and Ahmed Musa due at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Scott Hogan (Brentford)

The 24-year-old has battled back from a bad injury to regain his goalscoring touch with 13 this season. Brentford will command 10m plus with West Brom, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Norwich among his admirers.

Who else could move?

Ademola Lookman (Charlton), Jordan Rhodes (Middlesbrough), Benik Afobe (Bournemouth) and Demarai Gray (Leicester City).

- Daily Mail