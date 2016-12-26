South Africa wins toss, bats in 1st test vs. Sri Lanka

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " South Africa won the toss and chose to bat in the opening cricket test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Faf du Plessis leads South Africa for the first time as the permanent captain after AB de Villiers, who is out injured, stepped down.

South Africa is also without quick bowler Dale Steyn through a long-term shoulder injury so Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott and Vernon Philander form the seam-bowling attack. The Proteas also selected left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Captain Angelo Mathews and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal return to Sri Lanka's lineup after they missed the tour of Zimbabwe with injury. Sri Lanka went with seamers Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep alongside regular spinner Rangana Herath.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.