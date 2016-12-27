Racing: Plenty of consensus from family

By Mike Dillon

Alysha Collett joined sister Tasha as group one winning jockeys when she shocked the enormous Ellerslie crowd into near silence with her huge upset on Consensus in yesterday's $200,000 Zabeel Classic.

Only near silence because just about the most vocal group on course was Alysha Collett's complete extended family. Tasha returned to New Zealand from Macau heavily pregnant with twins, due in March. Her husband Andrew Calder was also back to spend Christmas with the Collett family and will return to Macau this week.

Brother Jason Collett, recovering from a broken bone in a foot, will return to Sydney to ride this week. Father Richard Collett and wife Judy provided back-up vocal support.

Co-trainer Stephen McKee thought Consensus was a better chance than the $42 dividend the TAB offered. He backed the the mare when she opened at $26. "I thought she was good value at that and had to have some more on when it went to $42."

Alysha Collett looked a touch stunned with her luck to get her first group one on a roughie.

But she was sufficiently with it on her way back to the jockeys' room to remind brother Jason that he had yet to win one at the elite level.

"I'm really chuffed," she managed a few minutes later.

Collett and McKee were in total agreement that Consensus deserved at least one win at this grade. "She's been very consistent." they both said.

Collett declared Consensus "one tough mare" after she got the better of Volkstok'n'barrell, Authentic Paddy and St Emilion close to home.

Dividends were briefly held up while connections and jockeys viewed replays of the closing stages. There was a suggestion Volkstok'n'barrell affected St Emilion's chance to finish third.

Danielle Johnson had to take hold in the final few strides, but said she couldn't prove the requirement that she would have beaten Volkstok'n'barrell home.

Former jockey and sometime trainer Leo Molloy previously owned Consensus, but signed his share over to his sister Julie Christie, who has several friends in the horse.

Most were not there and Leo Molloy handled the podium presentation himself ending it with: "I hope they all get trollied."

St Emilion could not managed to get his favourite pacemaking position, having to sit outside the leader Girl Of My Dreams. He fought strongly under the circumstances.

Sound Proposition was the disappointment, looking to be struggling at 500m and tailed the field.

The win capped off a great day for McKee who appears to have a top chance of defending his Karaka Million title.

The Ardmore trainer produced Xiong Feng to win the country's richest 2-year-old race last season and Star Treasure, who is from the same family and who races in similar ownership, will represent the stable in the listed feature on January 29.

"Hopefully, we can all get another result," McKee said.

Star Treasure, whose half-sister by Pins (Lot 820) will be offered by Monovale Farm at Karaka next month, was making his third raceday appearance when he powered to victory under rider Opie Bosson in the Auckland Co-Op Taxis Juvenile.

The Lonhro colt had finished third on debut at Ellerslie before a tactical change back-fired when he ran fifth at his previous appearance.

"We rode him handy at Pukekohe, where he drew one, and he's a very long-legged horse and it probably wasn't the right thing to do," McKee said.

"I told Opie to ride him a bit colder today. He's a smart colt and he won't need to run again before the Million."

Star Treasure settled back of midfield from a wide barrier and he lengthened stride impressively in the straight to win going away by three-quarters of a length.

"He's a good colt and I had a lap full of horse turning for home," Bosson said.

Favourite Haussman gave a bold account of himself on debut to finish runner-up after hitting the front 250m from home. Kapoor ran third ahead of Sophie's Choice, who was forced to cover extra ground from her outside barrier.

- additional reporting: NZ Racing Desk

- NZ Herald