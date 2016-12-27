Racing: Riddells notch double after Speech Craft scores in sprint

Speech Craft completed a memorable festive period for Awapuni trainer Trina Riddell and her jockey husband Jonathan with his upset victory at Ellerslie.

The Central Districts sprinter delivered a knockout blow when he won the Hallmark Stud Handicap at odds of 36-1.

On Christmas Eve at New Plymouth, the Riddells combined for victory with Yodelay and Speech Craft provided the second leg of a treasured double.

"He's a lovely horse and full credit to Trina," Jonathan Riddell said.

"She picked him out at the sales, paid nothing for him and she does all the work with him."

Speech Craft won four races from Richard Collett's Pukekohe Park stable before his owners entered him in the 2015 Mixed Bloodstock Sale at Karaka.

Trina Riddell purchased the gelding for $5500 and syndicated him among friends and the horse had earned them $50,000 before he took home the thick end of the $60,000 stake at Ellerslie.

"That's the first time Jonathan has ridden the horse," she said. "I thought they would win, I was so confident."

Speech Craft settled off the pace and once he was into the clear in the straight he dashed home to beat the favourite Snowdrop and set himself up for a crack at next month's J. R. & N. Berkett Telegraph.

"I wanted to run him in the Telegraph last year, but we were on the ballot," Riddell said. "We had beaten the winner Adventador four times in the lead up as well.

"My horse hadn't had a group or listed placing so I decided to go for this race to get a black type win."

