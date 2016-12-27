Racing: Duo back in form

The newly minted combination of Te Akau Racing and leading rider Opie Bosson were quickly back doing what they do best when they struck early at Ellerslie yesterday.

Progressive 3-year-old Hall Of Fame carried Bosson and the familiar tangerine and blue colours of Te Akau to an impressive victory in the third race of the day, the 3-year-old 1400m contest. It was the son of Savabeel's first appearance since finishing down the track in the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton last month when well favoured.

Carrying topweight of 59.5kg, Bosson settled the colt just off the speed after jumping well from the inside barrier. Pacemakers Hurry and O'Guy set a steady tempo with Bosson biding his time as he stalked the pair approaching the home turn. Hurry shook off her immediate challengers at the 200m mark but succumbed to the driving finish of Hall Of Fame as Bosson asked for his final effort in the closing stages.

"Things didn't go right for him at Riccarton and they have to in group one races," said co-trainer Stephen Autridge when questioned about the performance.

"He's had a little let-up and was a touch vulnerable today, but he got the gun run from Opie which was a big help.

"He's a gutsy little horse."

Autridge and co-trainer Jamie Richards have another 3-year-old feature in mind with next month's Levin Classic at Trentham their aim.

"He'll go to the Levin Classic now," said Autridge. "After Wellington we might look at the Derby as he has a nomination for that. He should stay as he's from a staying family.

"He's a horse that looks like he will just keep stepping up."

Hall Of Fame was a $230,000 purchase by Te Akau's David Ellis from the Lyndhurst Farm draft at the 2015 Ready To Run Sale at Karaka. The colt has now won just shy of $100,000 from his eight career starts.

There were a number of eye-catching runs from the beaten brigade with Hurry fighting on resolutely, while Wyndspelle, Dark Universe and Night's Watch all finished strongly.

