Racing: Richardson keeps it in perspective

By Mike Dillon

Winning major horse races can create more emotion than almost everything else.

And that's even for the most reserved personalities.

Matamata's Graham Richardson is one of racing's most conservative participants but winning yesterday's $100,000 Cambridge Stud Eight Carat Classic with Volpe Veloce took him to the emotional edge.

To the Trackside Television camera Richardson, moments after the six-from-six victory, he said: "That's one of the biggest thrills I've ever had," looking for all the world like he wanted to push the envelope a bit further.

You would never expect Richardson to go over the edge, unlike English jumps jockey Mick Fitzgerald who was asked live on BBC TV moments after he won the 1997 English Grand National on Rough Quest what it felt like to win one of the great races.

"It's better than sex," he replied.

Richardson is too reserved for that. He did enjoy his work yesterday though and added: "This game is all about winning. It's certainly not about keeping this filly's unbeaten record, it's about winning black type races."

He ruled out any chance of Volpe Veloce backing up in the Royal Stakes on January 1.

"No, I wouldn't do that to her. The Oaks is the race we'd like to win with her."

Two starts back Richardson was not completely sure the classy filly would manage her first try at 1600m. Now he's fairly sure she will manage the 2400m of the Oaks.

Regular rider Jonathan Parkes is firmly convinced the 2400m will be no issue. "She'll run it for sure."

Volpe Veloce showed she could really dig in when the pressure came on.

She is the example of the difference between good horses and very good horses. Very good horses refuse to be beaten and the filly looked to be under pressure at the 200m and the way she rallied was fabulous.

"She's a dream to ride. You can do what you like with her and when you ask her for the finish, she gives it."

Storytime from the Rayner stable covered herself in glory by fighting the winner for the length of the home straight.

Date Night finished third and second favourite Devise ran on again for fourth after looking to have trouble making the home bend and losing ground.

- NZ Herald