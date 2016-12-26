2nd test: Australia vs Pakistan Scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard at stumps Monday, on the first day of the second cricket test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
Sami Aslam c Smith b Lyon 9
Azhar Ali not out 66
Babar Azamc Smith b Hazelwood 23
Younis Khan b Bird 21
Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Bird 11
Asad Shafiq not out 4
Extras (4b, 3lb, 1nb) 8
Total: (for 4 wickets) 142
Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-60, 3-111, 4-125.
To bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 11-2-25-0, Josh Hazelwood 13-5-15-1, Jackson Bird 15.5-2-53-2, Nathan Lyon 11-1-42-1.
Overs: 50.5; 235 minutes.
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Sundaram Ravi, India. Television umpire: Richard Illingworth.
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.
