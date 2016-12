Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas has been rushed to hospital by paramedics during the test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne.

The dapper Englishman was reported to have been "visibly struggling and sweating profusely" by news.com.

Nicholas was not commentating at the time, with a stretcher being brought to the back of the broadcasting area. The 59-year-old, who works for Nine and is a central figure on the world cricket commentary scene, was reported to be in a stable condition.

- NZ Herald