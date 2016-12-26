Perpetual LOYAL takes early lead in Sydney to Hobart race

SYDNEY (AP) " Supermaxi Perpetual LOYAL was the first yacht through Sydney Heads for the second year in a row after eight-time line honors winner Wild Oats XI botched Monday's start to the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race.

Skippered by Australia's Anthony Bell, Perpetual LOYAL lived up to its billing as the fastest supermaxi in the world as it led the 88-yacht fleet out of Sydney Harbour near the start of the 628 nautical mile passage to Hobart, Tasmania.

Forecasts of premium sailing conditions have sparked predictions of a race record for the 72nd edition of the race.

Wild Oats XI is favored to take line honors again but had to scramble to stay in touch with its main rivals after missing the start and being forced pick its way past smaller yachts.