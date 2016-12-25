Pakistan wins toss, bats in 2nd test vs. Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Pakistan won the toss Monday and chose to bat in the Boxing Day cricket test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Right arm fast bowler Sohail Khan was recalled to the Pakistan lineup in place of Rahat Ali in the only change to the side that lost the first test by 39 runs in Brisbane.

Australia named an unchanged lineup, retaining off-spinner Nathan Lyon and a pace attack comprising Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird.

Play was due to begin in fine, warm conditions but showers are forecast later in the day.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscombe, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird.

Pakistan: Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.