Basketball: Cavs edge Warriors in superb finals rematch

Kyrie Irving dropped a fadeway jumper over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers came back on Golden State just like they did last June in the NBA Finals, beating the Warriors 109-108.

The Cavs trailed 94-80 early in the fourth quarter before rallying before a rowdy Christmas crowd. And as was the case in the Finals, it was Irving, who made a three-pointer in the final minute of Game 7, who made the biggest basket - hitting a tough turnaround fadeaway over the despairing hand of Thompson.

Golden State had one last chance but Kevin Durant lost his balance while coming off a screen and couldn't get off a shot as time expired.

LeBron James had 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Irving scored 25 with 10 assists and a remarkable seven steals for the Cavs, who were down 3-1 in last season's Finals before winning three straight and the championship - the first for a Cleveland team since 1964.

Durant, making his first appearance in the league's hottest rivalry, scored 36 and Thompson had 24.

Earlier today, Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points, Marcus Smart made a tiebreaking three-pointer with 47 seconds left after Boston blew a late lead, and the Celtics beat the New York Knicks 119-114.

The Knicks wiped out a late nine-point deficit with an out-of-nowhere 11-2 run in a little more than a minute, but Smart answered with his shot and Avery Bradley and Al Horford made big defensive plays afterward.

Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk each had 16 points for the Celtics, who won for the fifth time in six games.

Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points and Derrick Rose had 25 for the Knicks, who fell to 22-29 in their NBA-record 51 Christmas appearances.

