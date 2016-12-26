Racing: Plenty to talk about

Lightly-tried filly Midnight Gossip will warm up for future black-type assignments when she resumes at Wingatui today.

The Nigel Tiley-trained 3-year-old remained in the south after her fourth behind La Diosa in the NZ 1000 Guineas at Riccarton in November.

"We left her down in Christchurch with Brian Court, who has her ticking over toward that southern series of races," Tiley said.

"She'll have a run on Boxing Day and then all going well she'll head toward the Gore Guineas.

"We'll probably miss the middle one " the Dunedin Guineas is a bit of a close back-up, although we'll see how she's doing " and then we'll have a look at the Southland Guineas."

Midnight Gossip, beat the subsequent stakes winner Astara on debut last season. She was then turned out after an unplaced run in the Diamond Stakes.

Tiley opted to send the daughter of Showcasing to the South Island in spring to avoid the wet weather at home and she responded with a first-up defeat of the older horses before her brave performance in the 1000 Guineas.

- NZ Racing Desk.