Racing: Fire Jet primed for Ellerslie

With a start in the group one Sistema Railway Stakes ruled out, Fire Jet will leave nothing in the tank when he tackles the Hallmark Stud Hcp (1200m) at Ellerslie today.

Fire Jet was rated a $10 chance for the Railway Stakes (1200m) at Ellerslie on New Year's Day, but co-trainer Peter Williams said the 4-year-old gelding would be sent for a spell after the Boxing Day sprint.

"He's not going to the Railway. He's poorly weighted under the conditions of the race. He had 55, Natuzzi had 56, so it didn't make a lot of sense," said Williams, who trains in partnership with his wife Dawn and Paul Richards.

"He'll run on Monday and then have a break. He's drawn out a bit [in barrier 10] but the horse is flying. I'm happy with him. I'd prefer a bit of the sting out of the track."

Fire Jet, to be ridden by Mark Du Plessis, is a winner of five of his 13 starts, including four at 1200m.

He could have the Manco Easter Stakes (1600m) at Ellerslie on April 22 as his long-term aim, though Williams has called for administrators to revert the race to handicap conditions after it was downgraded soon after it became a set weights and penalties race.

"Now that it's downgraded to group two, let's hope the powers that be see sense and change the conditions and make it a handicap again. If that happens, I'll get him ready for that," Williams said.

"I've always wanted to get him over a mile, but he's just been sprinting so well."

The Williams-Richards stable will produce four runners at Ellerslie today, with Night's Watch contesting the Conveyancing Shop Lawyers 3YO 1400 and the talented pair of Caprikosa and Palace Rock tackling the Dunstan Feeds Rising Stars Championship Final (1500m).

"I haven't made a decision with Night's Watch because he can go in the special conditions 1400 on the last day. But he's ready to go and there's no reason why he can't race on Monday," Williams said.

"I'm really happy with Caprikosa, but what's changed my opinion with her is she's drawn 18.

"She'll definitely run and I'm more than happy with her, but the barrier won't make it easy. She's a really nice horse and I think she'll go through to stakes company.

"If I swapped draws with Palace Rock, I'd be very confident with Caprikosa. Palace Rock is an enigma. She's always shown ability but she's so hard to ride in a race because she switches on and off. If anyone can time it right with her, Vinnie [Colgan] can."

