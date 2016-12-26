Racing: How good a tipster is Chris Gibbs?

By Mike Dillon

Ruakaka horseman Chris Gibbs has mixed feelings about getting to Ellerslie this afternoon.

Yes, he's very much looking forward to he and training partner Donna Logan saddling up Volkstok'n'barrell and Hasselhoof for the group one $200,000 Zabeel Classic, but he knows he's in for a ribbing.

Gibbs' mates have already been on to him about being given up by the Herald for climbing aboard Volkstok'n'barrell "for a feel" at Ruakaka early last week.

The ribbing is because Gibbs "declared" (strongly tipped) the horse to win the Zabeel.

"I know I'm probably in for it, but I suppose I will just suck it up."

Gibbs has thought up one defence: "I'll simply say I also jumped on Hasselhoof, but I'm not saying how I felt."

Too late, Donna Logan said yesterday that Hasselhoof is the stable's quickest improver this week.

In the middle of last week, both she and Gibbs felt the 2000m could be a shade short for the star, but they are starting to backtrack on that.

"He's in the best order he's ever been in. He's so free in his action. He'll run a big race."

Hasselhoof's main target all along has been the Auckland Cup in March, but much will depend on how he comes out of today's race.

"He's best when his races are spaced and the idea has always been to run him in the Zabeel then the weight-for-age at Te Rapa before the Auckland Cup.

"But if he really bounced out of this there could be a slight chance we'd back him up in the City Of Auckland Cup next week."

In Final Field betting the TAB opened up Volkstok'n'barrell at $4.20 and at close on Saturday night he had shortened into $3.80. Hasselhoof has come into $4.50 from his opening quote of $5.40.

Another to trim up is St Emilion, $9.60 at the opening and $8 Saturday night. If the two stablemates perform below their best, St Emilion is the one likely to take advantage. His ability to lead and kick hard off the corner takes luck out of the equation and in weight-for-age races that is critical.

Don't underestimate his fourth placing behind Coldplay at Ellerslie last start. He led them up as usual, but coming off middle distance racing he could not quite muster the speed to keep the sharper metric milers at bay. He is much better suited to today's 2000m.

Co-trainer Andrew Forsman says the stable is delighted with the way St Emilion has progressed. "We had considered running him in a handicap lately, but he got to the top of the weights very quickly and weight-for-age is really his only option now. We are very happy with him and he will run a very good race."

The stable's other runner, in-form Coldplay, was withdrawn when she drew an impossible 14 out of 14 runners and will run instead in the Rich Hill Mile next week.

Sound Proposition is a better chance than his ordinary-looking eighth behind Abidewithme at Tauranga last month suggests.

"He didn't do well during the spring and the Tauranga effort showed that," said co-trainer Andrew Scott. "He has done a lot better with the warmer weather and he will be a much healthier and happier horse for this race."

Decent luck in running is gold in weight-for-age racing - the best horse in a field can be beaten lengths through misfortune.

Sound Proposition is going to need luck from the No 13 barrier at the trickiest starting point on Ellerslie. His probable only option is to drop back but he showed in winning the 1600m Easter in the autumn he can muster a fabulous finishing burst from the back of the field.

Don't judge visitor Bel Sorriso on her unplaced run in the Captain Cook Stakes at Trentham. The home straight gaps did not open when she needed them to and she could have finished closer. The other lower Central Districts hero Authentic Paddy gets 10 out of 10 for trying, but is going to need all the luck he can muster from a very wide gate.

