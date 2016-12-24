Football: Coaching clarity looms for Phoenix

Interim bosses Chris Greenacre and Des Buckingham will complete a successful three-week audition for permanent coaching roles if they can navigate the Wellington Phoenix safely through a third straight unbeaten A-League match tomorrow.

The Phoenix visit the Newcastle Jets with the smart money on the duo being handed the coaching reins full time if they can oversee Wellington's continued resurgence.

Club Chairman Rob Morrison originally wanted to make an announcement on Ernie Merrick's replacement before Christmas, but it seems Greenacre and Buckingham have been given a three-game stretch to prove their worth. Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium tomorrow will seal the deal.

Skipper Andrew Durante said the players had fully embraced the pair's philosophies and would support them as long as they were in charge, continuing tonight.

"Des and Greeney have worked really hard during the week on what we have to do to beat (Newcastle) and how we can stop them getting forward," said Durante.

"They're good in their preparation and we've had a lot of information on Newcastle over the past week. We've got a good game plan. The boys are really buying into everything that's going on at the moment and hopefully it shows in our results."

A win would see the Phoenix end 2016 in the A-League playoff spots, something which seemed highly unlikely a month ago.

There will be one change to the Phoenix starting side with a fit-again Tom Doyle set to regain the starting left-back spot. Doyle came on as a substitute in the come-from-behind 2-2 draw with Western Sydney last Saturday, releasing his commendable fill-in Adam Parkhouse into a more advanced role. Parkhouse was originally signed as a winger and showed his attacking ability by setting up Roy Krishna's equaliser. However, with no change likely in the front five, Parkhouse will inject his width and pace from the bench.

All Whites midfielder Michael McGlinchey remains unavailable with a knee niggle, but could be fit to face Adelaide United at home on New Year's Day. Returning striker Shane Smeltz will be in the mix four days later away at Perth Glory when the transfer window opens.

The Phoenix accounted comfortably for a toothless Newcastle side 2-0 early last month, collecting their first points of the campaign after four straight defeats. However, the Jets have found form recently, winning their last two games to climb past the Phoenix into the top six. Inspirational skipper Nigel Boogaard has returned after a month-long injury layoff while striker Andrew Nabbout is the most dangerous attacker in the Jets line-up.

"Two wins in a row for any team is hugely motivational," said Durante.

"They'll be full of confidence and they've got a lot of their key players back at a crucial time. It's not going to be easy but we're really confident we can go there and get all three points."

- NZ Herald