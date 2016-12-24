Julian Draxler joining Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) " Germany attacking midfielder Julian Draxler is joining Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg in a deal reportedly worth up to 47 million euros (around $49 million).
Wolfsburg says the 23-year-old Draxler is getting a 4 1/2 year deal subject to a medical examination with the French side. Both sides agreed not to disclose the transfer fee.
News agency dpa reports a fee of 42 million euros ($43.9 million) with bonuses of up to 5 million euros ($5.2 million).
Draxler joined Wolfsburg from Bundesliga rival Schalke in August 2015 to replace Belgian international Kevin de Bruyne, but he never really settled at the Volkswagen-backed club.
He scored five goals in 34 league games for Wolfsburg. Altogether he has 23 goals in 153 Bundesliga games, and three in 27 games for Germany.
