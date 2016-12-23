2:05am Sun 25 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

No. 8 Madison Keys to miss Australian Open after surgery

Madison Keys says she will miss the Australian Open after having wrist surgery.

The 21-year-old American, who is ranked No. 8 in the world, said Friday in a statement on Twitter that she had arthroscopic surgery on her left wrist three days after the season-ending WTA Finals in October.

The right-hander described the procedure as minor, saying it didn't involve any tendon issues and went very well.

Keys says she is back to work training with coach Lindsay Davenport in Orlando, Florida, but won't be ready to play the first grand slam of the season, which begins Jan. 16.

She writes: "I don't want to rush back and need to take my time to perform my best on the court."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 25 Dec 2016 02:57:52 Processing Time: 21ms