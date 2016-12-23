No. 8 Madison Keys to miss Australian Open after surgery

Madison Keys says she will miss the Australian Open after having wrist surgery.

The 21-year-old American, who is ranked No. 8 in the world, said Friday in a statement on Twitter that she had arthroscopic surgery on her left wrist three days after the season-ending WTA Finals in October.

The right-hander described the procedure as minor, saying it didn't involve any tendon issues and went very well.

Keys says she is back to work training with coach Lindsay Davenport in Orlando, Florida, but won't be ready to play the first grand slam of the season, which begins Jan. 16.

She writes: "I don't want to rush back and need to take my time to perform my best on the court."