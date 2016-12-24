11:55pm Sat 24 December
Cuban pitcher Norge Ruiz gets $2M signing bonus with A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) " Cuban right-hander Norge Ruiz agreed to a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics that includes a $2 million signing bonus.

The team announced its deal with the 22-year-old on Friday. He spent three seasons pitching in Cuba's Serie Nacional and went 24-17 with a 2.55 ERA in 55 starts and five relief appearances.

Ruiz's bonus is second-highest among the seven international amateurs the A's have acquired in the signing period that begab July 2, behind Cuban left fielder Lazaro Armenteros' $3 million.

In his first season of 2012, at age 18, Ruiz ranked sixth in the league with a 1.97 ERA while going 9-4 in 17 starts and four relief appearances for Sancti Spiritus and Camaguey.

He pitched for Holquin and Camaguey in 2013 and 2014.

In the Dominican Winter League this year, Ruiz was 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three starts for Aguilas.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

