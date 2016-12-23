Oscar to move from Chelsea to Shanghai for reported $73.5m

LONDON (AP) " Brazil playmaker Oscar will become the latest high-profile player to move to the Chinese Super League.

Chelsea says it has reached a lucrative agreement with Shanghai SIPG over the transfer of Oscar, with the move to be completed at the beginning of January.

No fee was disclosed in the announcement Friday but British media has reported the 25-year-old Oscar will move for 60 million pounds ($73.5 million) in the latest show of financial strength by a Chinese club.

Oscar joined Chelsea from Brazilian club Internacional in 2012. He was a key member of Jose Mourinho's team that won the Premier League in 2015 but has been out of favor under new coach Antonio Conte this season.

Shanghai is managed by former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas.