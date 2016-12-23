Joseph Parker deals with highs, lows in boxing spotlight

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

In the days since becoming a world champion, Joseph Parker has been criticised by a vocal minority in New Zealand and feted in Samoa. He has ignored the former and accepted the latter with quiet humility.

He has also learned a significant amount about himself - his body and his mind - and about the sport of professional boxing in general.

And, if he is to be brutally honest, the lessons started in the weeks before his fight for the WBO heavyweight title against Andy Ruiz Jr at Auckland's Vector Arena on December 10.

Most will agree that the result - beating Ruiz - was the most important thing, never mind the performance.

But it's clear Parker wasn't at his best in the ring that night and that he has improvements to make. He finished strongly and deserved the majority-decision victory in the eyes of most pundits, but he started slowly, with Ruiz probably claiming three of the first four rounds.

The anxiety that settled among the crowd of 10,000, the vast majority of whom were supporting the Auckland-born Parker, was palpable.

Now, as he reflects on his achievement and a whirlwind fortnight since, he says there are things he won't do again in terms of his preparations.

Sitting with reporters on the south side of the main island of Upulo in Samoa, after yet another state function during his victory tour of the place of his parents' birth, the 24-year-old appears ready to call the shots more than he has in the past, a result of his growing maturity, as much as the fact he is a world champion.

His shoulders and elbows were worn down by over-training, he says. A two-day return to New Zealand from his Las Vegas base, as his training started to hit full swing, cost him some form, a touch he didn't re-discover until arriving in Auckland a fortnight before the bout.

Even on the night of the fight, there were issues - Parker's promoters, Duco Events, allowed about 50 people (sponsors, promotion winners and other VIPs) into his changing rooms for a "meet and greet", something that, on a smaller scale, he has been happy with, but which he now believes was a distraction.

All are lessons that are likely to be acted on, with Duco's David Higgins telling the Herald the changing-room feedback is welcome.

"Joseph's preparation and contentment is paramount, because winning is everything," Higgins says. "All this and more will come up in the official fight debrief."

Parker says: "Now I know the disruptions that don't work and what will work - the actual structure of the training camp, the length of it, what we have to do leading up to it, not overtraining - so I think I have a fair idea now.

"There were about 50 people who came into the changing rooms for 'meet and greets' - shaking hands and photos. I've had a word with Duco ... hopefully, next time, it doesn't happen like that.

"But also, maybe I was a bit worried with Ruiz's power and speed, so maybe I was holding back a bit."

Of his form at training before he left, Parker says: "I'll give you an example, before the [Alexander] Dimitrenko fight [in October], we left Vegas and we sparred 10 rounds that day.

"It was the best sparring I've ever done. Leaving Vegas for the Ruiz fight, we did the same thing - sparred 10 rounds - and I couldn't even spar 10 rounds.

"Probably, at around seven or eight, we stopped. The body couldn't [handle it], I don't know what it was.

"The work I've been doing with Ceri [Evans] was a big help, so even though the body wasn't at its best, the mind was at its best."

Parker had to show a remarkable amount of composure to stick with his game plan and score points from the outside with his jab, one of his greatest attributes. He has spoken highly of mental-skills coach Evans, the man involved in preparing the All Blacks for their last two Rugby World Cup victories.

And now that Parker is on top of the world, the mental side of the equation is likely to become even more important. On the night, Ruiz delayed Parker's walk to the ring from 10.45pm until 11.15pm, because mysteriously he didn't have his gloves on - a ploy likely designed to put Parker off balance.

The negative comments of his former trainer Lance Revill and former manager Sir Bob Jones haven't made it through Parker's guard, either.

Revill said he was embarrassed to be a New Zealander, after one of the three WBO-appointed international judges scored the bout a draw and the other two gave it to Parker by two rounds, and he insisted Ruiz won the fight comfortably.\

Jones, who has been a vocal critic of the splintered nature of professional boxing, said the WBO belt was "bogus", perhaps overlooking the fact that for Parker to unify the division, he has to start somewhere.

"One thing I've realised is that if you can't control it, don't worry about it," Parker says. "Everyone in the world who is doing well gets criticised.

"It just shows you're doing well - use it as motivation.

"It's part of boxing. You're always going to get loved and hated.

"For guys like them, who have been involved in boxing for a long time, it is pretty sad to see.

"It makes them look a bit bad, but each to their own, they have their own opinion. I don't really worry about it."

Parker will spend Christmas with parents Sala and Dempsey, and his extended family in Auckland, enjoying a New Zealand summer break, before returning to Las Vegas in early February.

Plans for his next fight are fluid, but the most likely opponent is Hughie Fury in early April and probably in New Zealand.

The big hitters of the division - Anthony Joshua, Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder - are lurking, and he's looking forward to meeting them in the ring, if all continues to go to plan.

A fight against Englishman Joshua is the one Parker wants most, but he is being realistic when he says: "Everyone wants to fight him, because it's a big payday for everyone.

"He's a champion for a reason. He wants to unify the belts, I want to and probably Wilder does as well.

"David and Dean have a plan this year, and I might fight them in 12 months, if I keep winning."

Big fights and big pay days in places such as London's Wembley Stadium, New York's Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas' MGM Grand await.

Before the young man from Papatoetoe has his photo taken with members of the Samoan police, he says: "Now that I've achieved this goal, I feel like there are big things ahead."

