Eastern Michigan, Old Dominion meet in Bahamas Bowl

Eastern Michigan (7-5, Mid-American Conference) vs. Old Dominion (9-3, Conference USA), 1 p.m. EST

Line: Old Dominion by 4.

Series Record: Old Dominion leads 2-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Eastern Michigan is trying to earn a victory in its first bowl appearance since 1987. Old Dominion wants a good showing after earning a bowl bid in just its second season of postseason eligibility in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

KEY MATCHUP

Eastern Michigan QB Brogan Roback has thrown for more than 300 yards in five of the final six games of the regular season. He'll go against an Old Dominion defense that was solid during the majority of the season, helping the Monarchs win eight of their final nine games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eastern Michigan: DL Pat O'Connor. He's been a disruptive force on the defensive line with 12 1/2 tackles for a loss, including eight sacks. He has 31 tackles for a loss in his career.

Old Dominion: RB Ray Lawry. He's run for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns this season while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES

Old Dominion QB David Washington has thrown for 28 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season. He's one of just four quarterbacks nationally to throw for at least 25 touchdowns and four or fewer interceptions this season. ... The Monarchs revived their football program in 2009 after a 69-year layoff. They have a 66-30 record since then, which included a transition from the FCS to FBS. ... Eastern Michigan is enjoying its first winning season since 1995 and its first season with at least seven wins since 1989. ... EMU's only other bowl game at the Division I level was in 1987, when it beat San Jose State 30-27 in the California Bowl.

