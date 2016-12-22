Mertens saves Napoli from defeat in 3-3 draw at Fiorentina

ROME (AP) " Federico Bernardeschi did his best impression of Lionel Messi and it still wasn't enough for Fiorentina to beat visiting Napoli and the seemingly unstoppable Dries Mertens.
A last-minute penalty from Manolo Gabbiadini " in what was likely his last match for Napoli " earned the Partenopei a 3-3 draw on Thursday.
Bernardesci had scored two goals and set up another with a long, vertical pass for Mauro Zarate's volley to put Fiorentina ahead 3-2 when Mertens earned the penalty three minutes into added time.
Roma, which beat visiting Chievo Verona 3-1, went into the Serie A holiday break in second place, four points behind Juventus and three ahead of Napoli.
Juventus meets AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.
