Golf: Tiger Woods' bizarre 'Christmas tradition' photo

Tiger Woods has spread some online Christmas cheer, posting a bizarre photo of himself dressed as "Mac Daddy Santa" to his Twitter account.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

Woods, who recently made his competitive return after a 16-month layoff, said the getup is a Christmas tradition that his kids love.

The 41-year-old 14-time Major winner's festive outfit consists of glasses, a santa hat paired with an Oakland Raiders cap and a dyed-white beard. Shirt not included.

The reception to the outfit has been mixed:

.@TigerWoods who is this taking the picture? Why didn't they stop this? pic.twitter.com/nv7h7tlNHI — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) December 22, 2016

@TigerWoods I feel like this wasn't intended for public consumption. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 22, 2016