Golf: Tiger Woods' bizarre 'Christmas tradition' photo

Tiger Woods as 'Mac Daddy Santa'. Photo / Twitter

Tiger Woods has spread some online Christmas cheer, posting a bizarre photo of himself dressed as "Mac Daddy Santa" to his Twitter account.


Woods, who recently made his competitive return after a 16-month layoff, said the getup is a Christmas tradition that his kids love.

The 41-year-old 14-time Major winner's festive outfit consists of glasses, a santa hat paired with an Oakland Raiders cap and a dyed-white beard. Shirt not included.

The reception to the outfit has been mixed:





