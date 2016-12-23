Boxing: Joseph Parker weighing up options for first title defence

"We will fight David Haye, anywhere, any time, but that's a question for David Haye."

That is what Duco boss David Higgins had to say about a potential fight with WBO No 1 ranked boxer David Haye.

Haye was originally first in line to fight Parker, but opted for a clash with compatriot Tony Bellew in March.

"Certainly if Haye has his fight and wins, and Parker wins, then we would be happy to look at Haye next. That's up to David Haye," Higgins told Sky Sport UK.

"When the WBO ordered Parker-Ruiz, it was agreed then that the next fight would be David Haye. We're puzzled, but he seems to have done a runner and gone a different direction. Maybe he was worried that Joseph would beat him."

Hughie Fury, cousin of former WBO champion Tyson Fury, and David Price are also in contention to challenge WBO champion Parker.

Parker is likely to defend his WBO heavyweight belt on April 8, and Higgins said he hopes that by the middle of January we will have a better idea of where the fight is heading.

Duco are seeking 'clarification' on whether No 2 ranked Fury is the WBO mandatory challenger and will continue to assess a number of alternative fights.

"We are looking at every option," said Higgins. "As a boxing promoter, the worst thing you can do is only negotiate with one party."