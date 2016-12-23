8:59am Fri 23 December
Lexington bids to repeat as host of World Equestrian Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) " The World Equestrian Games could be heading to Lexington, Kentucky for a second time.

The International Equestrian Federation says Lexington, the 2010 host, is bidding to stage the four-yearly event in 2022. It faces competition from Samorin, Slovakia.

The federation's ruling committee will decide in November.

The U.S. is also hosting the 2018 games at the Tryon center in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

The games combine eight world championships in jumping, dressage and para-equestrian dressage, eventing, driving, endurance, vaulting and reining.

