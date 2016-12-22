4:35am Fri 23 December
FIFA World Rankings List for December

ZURICH (AP) " FIFA rankings published Thursday (last month's rankings in parentheses):

1. Argentina (1)

2. Brazil (2)

3. Germany (3)

4. Chile (4)

5. Belgium (5)

6. Colombia (6)

7. France (7)

8. Portugal (8)

9. Uruguay (9)

10. Spain (10)

11. Switzerland (11)

12. Wales (12)

13. England (13)

14. Croatia (14)

15. Poland (15)

16. Italy (16)

17. Costa Rica (17)

18. Mexico (18)

19. Peru (19)

20. Ecuador (20)

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

