UFC: Ronda Rousey primed for return to octagon

The last time we saw Ronda Rousey in the Octagon she was bloodied, bruised and beaten.

UFC 193 in Melbourne back in November 2015 was a painful event for the 29-year-old.

Holly Holm assaulted her with a barrage of blows before a vicious head kick knocked Rousey out. The defeat saw her surrender her bantamweight crown and with it, her aura of invincibility.

Emotionally, she was crushed. Physically too. You only needed to see the photos to know how badly she suffered. She even needed a plastic surgeon to treat a badly cut lip.

In the aftermath of her first ever loss in the UFC, Rousey went off the grid. The queen of MMA took a break from training and fighting and basically went silent. She didn't speak to the press for a month afterwards.

She was photographed hiding her face as she arrived home from Australia with boyfriend Travis Browne, and the paparazzi tried to keep tabs on her while the rest of the world wondered just what her next step would be.

She appeared to put on weight, too, which was a big talking point among observers after her bout in Melbourne.

But she'll fight for the first time since her loss to Holm when she takes on Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 31. And she's in much better shape than she was a year ago.

The former bantamweight champ has barely been talking about her highly-anticipated return, save for sending tweets and posting Instagram photos with the hashtag #FearTheReturn.

If you take a look at what she's been up to while training for the bout, you can see just how amazing her body transformation has been.

Nunes has won her past four fights, including a round one submission victory over Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in July to take the bantamweight strap, so these updates won't scare her.

What Rousey's posts do show us is that we're in for one helluva fight.

The lead up to the fight has also been gaining attention, but for unusual reasons.

The silence that started after UFC 193 has continued. There have been no interviews, no press conferences, no statements. Sure, Rousey's gone on talk shows with Conan O'Brien and Ellen DeGeneres, but discussion has rarely been UFC-centric.

She's made no real attempt to leave the masses frothing at the mouth over what awaits when she turns up to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

She did make an appearance at the UFC 205 weigh-ins, walking on stage to square off briefly with Nunes before walking straight off. It was strange to say the least.

Some of the more prominent voices in MMA can't understand what's going on.

Commentator Joe Rogan was baffled as to why Nunes, after submitting Miesha Tate - the bantamweight champion before her - in the first round of their fight at UFC 200 in July, isn't drawing any attention.

I find it extremely bizarre that all these @UFC 207 promos only focus on Ronda and very little about the champion @Amanda_Leoa — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) 18 December 2016

Ronda deserved every bit of hype she got, but Holly KO'ed her, Miesha choked out Holly, and Amanda smashed Miesha. That should be respected. https://t.co/45ijDmyPA3 — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) 18 December 2016

Fox Sports MMA reporter Damon Martin is in the dark as to whether there'll be any media opportunities with Rousey at all.

@marc_raimondi Starting to wonder if there will be any media for that fight. No conf calls. I'm assuming there's a presser but who knows — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) 20 December 2016

.@DamonMartin @marc_raimondi I've been told Ronda doesn't intend to speak to MMA media at all, but that is of course subject to change — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) 20 December 2016

Of course, if Rousey wants to keep her mouth shut and let her fists do the talking because she thinks that's the best chance she has of winning her return fight, then fair enough.

It's just odd an organisation like the UFC - whose success relies as much on its PR as it does on its fighters - would allow a banner fight to arrive without using the biggest asset at its disposal to generate hype.

One MMA pundit called the fact Rousey was talking to people like DeGeneres instead of journalists "a joke".

What a joke. Baddest woman on the planet can't face the media. Only fan girls like Ellen and Roseann whatever basketball writer https://t.co/lcTdqybapQ — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) 20 December 2016

