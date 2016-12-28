Young boy encourages donations of old sports shoes with help from the Breakers

By Nicole Barratt

A young boy with a big heart is encouraging donations of old sneakers so all kids can enjoy playing sport - with a little help from the Breakers.

Aaron Sievert, an 11-year-old Junior Breaker, was inspired to set up an initiative for children to donate their old shoes after seeing a boy at his school without sneakers.

The pupil at Verrans Primary School, on Auckland's North Shore, said a teacher bought the boy a pair of shoes so he could join in with the other children.

"He really loved playing basketball, but he couldn't play, his parents couldn't afford them. So the teacher bought him a nice pair of Nike shoes so he could play."

Aaron said it made him feel "disappointed" to see his classmates without shoes, some coming to school in barefeet.

He said it made him want to donate his own old shoes, but then he "thought even bigger".

Aaron approached the Breakers about starting an initiative encouraging other kids to donate their old sports shoes.

With help from the Breakers community partnerships manager Hayden Allen, the team's community wagon was parked outside the Breakers game at North Shore Events Centre on December 2 to collect shoes.

More than 170 pairs were collected in the wagon, including sneakers, basketball boots and soccer shoes.

Aaron said he was amazed. "I can't believe we got so many pairs".

The young boy went with Allen to drop off the shoes to primary schools in the Birkdale and Beach Haven area.

The Junior Breaker said the best part about donating shoes was "making kids happy".

Allen said they were "very fortunate" to be in the position to facilitate Aaron's initiative.

"It's something that we've come up with for our Junior Breakers leagues, we've got 104 teams that come through every week...It's an outstanding idea, and we were more than happy to try and facilitate it. We've got a catchment of kids so we're able to help out."

It just shows small people can achieve big things. Aaron Sievert's mum, Megan

The community partnerships manager said they had received "truckloads of shoes", with more continuing to be dropped off.

He said there was a need for the shoes in lower decile schools, where about 40 pairs each were donated.

Allen said branded sneakers for children could cost anywhere up to $300.

He said the donated shoes gave kids the ability to have confidence in themselves.

"If a kid has a pair of shoes on, it gives them a bit of confidence. If you look good you feel good... We're trying to keep bums off the couch."

The community partnerships manager said due to its success the initiative would continue.

"It will definitely continue for next term. The majority of shoes were given by school kids in our leagues and programmes."

Allen added that the wagon would be out at the next Breakers next game to collect any shoe donations.

Aaron's mother Megan said she was "amazed at how great the Breakers were".

"They've got a real sense of community, they're just lovely guys."

She said she was very proud of Aaron.

"It's a really big thing to have initiated, and it's quite a powerful thing to be able to do...It just shows small people can achieve big things."

