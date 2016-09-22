Live updates: Black Caps v India, day one

Live updates of day one of the opening test between the Black Caps and India in Kanpur.

New Zealand's mindset will be to expect the worst as they go in search of just their third win in 31 tests in India, and if groundsman Shiv Kumar's confident assertion that the pitch won't play as badly as the tourists' fear proves correct, then all the better.

If captain Kane Williamson has one wish it would be to win the toss, and get the best of the batting conditions over the first two days. Then his batsmen must deliver.

Of New Zealand's batting group, world third-ranked Williamson (average 38.15 against India with two centuries) and Ross Taylor (41.18 with three) are the best equipped to handle the challenge.

New Zealand's last series in India four years ago, produced two heavy defeats.

The match is India's 500th test and expect the occasion to be marked in some way.

India are second in the world; New Zealand have slipped to seventh. But in points terms, there's not too much between them.

New Zealand won their last series against India, at home in 2014, but that has no relevance to this challenge. New Zealand believe they are ready. We're about to find out.



Match centre with scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm

- NZ Herald