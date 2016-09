Former All Blacks Sevens coach Sir Gordon Tietjens is being chased by Kenya to take over its sevens team.

Tietjens stepped down after 22 years in charge of New Zealand following the Rio Olympics failure.

The Kenya Rugby Union say they have had initial contact with Tietjens who is due in the country this weekend for more talks.

Chairman Richard Omwela says Tietjens has indicated he is available, but has said before he only wants to do consultancy.

- Radio Sport