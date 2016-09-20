8:48pm Tue 20 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Kiwi champion drug tested twice in 20 minutes

Olympic champion rower Eric Murray. Photo / Getty
Olympic champion rower Eric Murray. Photo / Getty

Eric Murray is part of a record-setting duo on the water, and now he may be setting new records while holidaying at home.

Part of the two-time Olympic champion men's coxless pair rowing crew with Hamish Bond, Murray can potentially lay claim to the quickest time between drug tests.

While Murray is taking a well-deserved post-Olympic holiday, he was remarkably called into action today for two drug tests in the spell of 20 minutes.


"They could've done it all at once, but seems no one talks to each other. Lucky we are such good people to deal with," joked Murray on Facebook.

It has been an interesting few days for Murray, who this week was also called in to help track down a dog which fled during a Tauranga fireworks show.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 20 Sep 2016 20:49:31 Processing Time: 37ms