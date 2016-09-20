NFL: What on earth was Cam Newton wearing?

Cam Newton has turned the NFL into his own personal runway.

It's no secret the star quarterback has no shame in dressing in some of the most unorthodox attire known to man.

And while he's one of the most talented young talents in the game, leading his Carolina Panthers to the 2016 Super Bowl, his plays off the field are now gaining real attention.

After his side's victory over the San Francisco 49ers yesterday, Newton addressed the press in what can only be described as some sort of 1920s, Great Gatsby-type regalia.

Should we call him "old sport"? Lord? Govenor?

Any minute now he's about to say, "Step right up," and grab the rest of his barbershop quartet.

Maybe he's secretly Lyle Lanley from the Simspons.

Luckily for Cam, he's got the credentials to back up his claim to fashion fame.

After winning the college national championship with Auburn in 2010, Newton was given one of America's most coveted sporting trophies; the Heisman.

He entered the NFL draft in 2011 and was drafted first overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Now, he's trying to establish himself as the league's best once again after claiming the MVP last season.

But the fashion side is nothing new.

Last season, Newton strolled into a game in an outfit which looked like a New England prep school kid just stole the sorting hat from Hogwarts.

And Newton's not the only sports star to shock crowds with his threads. In fact, he's got a lot of competition.

We're not even sure if it's official, but in the background, there's a fashion war going on between Newton and NBA star Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook, like Newton, is renowned for his eclectic fashion sense and may be challenging him for the top spot.

This little number is a product of the 2014 NBA playoffs.

If only our All Blacks dressed with a little bit of character after the match. Could you imagine Ardie with a fedora?

- NZ Herald