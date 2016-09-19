All Blacks name squad for Argentina

Jerome Kaino's shoulder injury has ruled him out of the All Blacks' return test against Argentina a week on Sunday.

The loose forward, who suffered a painful AC joint injury in the 41-13 victory over the Springboks in Christchurch at the weekend, will not be on his team's flight to Buenos Aires on Friday for the test against the Pumas on October 2. However, he will be available for the test against the Boks a week later, and will travel directly to Durban after having a week at home.

With Sam Cane (hamstring) not available for either of the All Blacks' next two tests, the loose forward trio will have a very different look at Estadio Jose Amalfitani. After learning plenty in the physical battle against the Boks at AMI Stadium, Ardie Savea is likely to start again in the No7 jersey alongside skipper Kieran Read, with either Liam Squire or Elliot Dixon set to play on the blindside flank.

First-five Aaron Cruden's groin problem has ruled him out of the travelling squad, but Chiefs teammate Damian McKenzie, who has had a recent issue with concussion, has been included as one of the specialist No10s alongside the in-form Beauden Barrett and Lima Sopoaga.

Midfielder George Moala, a late withdrawal for his Auckland team at the weekend as he failed to get through a training session on his knee problem, has also been included in the squad.

Wing Waisake Naholo, who tore his hamstring in the act of scoring a try in the big win over the Wallabies in Sydney, has also made it.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has already indicated that changes are possible as he attempts to freshen up a team who have won the Rugby Championship with two matches to spare. Hooker Dane Coles, prop Owen Franks, locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, halfback Aaron Smith, and fullback Ben Smith are all candidates for a rest in Buenos Aires.

However, Hansen is likely to tweak the starting team rather than make wholesale changes, particularly where the two Smiths are concerned. The two Highlanders, Aaron and Ben, are integral parts of his team's high-tempo approach, and Hansen is likely to start with at least one of them.

The Pumas impressed in the first half of their defeat to the All Blacks in Hamilton, but failed to back it up in Perth against the Wallabies at the weekend, rallying after a poor start to lose 36-20.

The travelling squad is as follows:

Hookers: Dane Coles, Liam Coltman and Codie Taylor.

Props: Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Owen Franks, Joe Moody and Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Locks: Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Patrick Tuipulotu and Sam Whitelock.

Loose forwards: Elliot Dixon, Jerome Kaino (South Africa only), Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire and Matt Todd.

Halfbacks: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara and Aaron Smith.

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Lima Sopoaga.

Midfielders: Ryan Crotty, Malakai Fekitoa, Anton Lienert-Brown and George Moala.

Outside backs: Israel Dagg, Waisake Naholo, Julian Savea and Ben Smith.