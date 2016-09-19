Skydiving, business, stand-up comedy? What's next for Liam Malone

Liam Malone became an international superstar within the space of a week.

Not only because he came out of no where, but because he's young, he's charismatic, and he's different.

Within a matter of days, his Facebook account was flooded with 500 messages from media all over the globe.

At just 22, his achievements are unprecedented, coming out of nowhere to win two golds and a silver at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio last week.

But his post-Rio plans are what highlight how extraordinary, ambitious, and entertaining he really is.

Speaking to Tony Veitch on Newstalk ZB, Malone said he had one quick matter to take care of before he thinks about the next step.

"Mate, I've got exams to get back to when I get home."

Indeed, Malone doesn't think his medals grant him any special exception from his university studies, but he's learning how to merge the two.

"While I'm a goofy guy, I'm super passionate about business too," he said.

"Part of it is creating value and trying to capture some sort of the value you create."

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: Winston Peters reveals NZ First's true colours Biggest money mistakes made by Millennials Liam Dann: Are we too gloomy about the economy?

But if that doesn't work out for him, he's got a backup in a completely different field.

"I feel like getting into the acting business and stand up comedy. Because I think they'll be two great platforms for someone to portray what it's like to have a disability and the humour through it."

This career path seems obvious. Liam's first appearance on TV after his medal performances, was on a UK comedy show called "The Last Leg."

Even an offer to join the radio industry appealed to Malone who said to Veitch, "Mate, get me on radio, do it."

And if business and comedy fails, or indeed his Paralympic career is cut short, he has one last plan up his sleeve.

"Adventure sports have always been my thing.

"First thing I do once I get some free time away from uni and trying to capitalise on this is finish off my skydiving license."

So he'll either be a jocose businessman, the next Robin Williams, or jumping out of planes at 13,000 feet.

That is, of course, if he doesn't become New Zealand's most decorated Paralympian.

- NZ Herald