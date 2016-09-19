The key stats that prove how impressive the All Blacks are

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The All Blacks have completely dominated their opposition in 2016. These selection of stats showcase just how good they have been.

24

The All Blacks have tied the record for most tries scored in the Rugby Championship with two tests to play. The 2013 All Blacks side scored 24 tries in their six victories. That same season the Springboks scores 23 tries, despite losing twice to the All Blacks. The All Blacks have also scored one more try than South Africa, Argentina and Australia combined.

+117

The All Blacks currently have the best points differential in Rugby Championship history. The team's current differential is six points better than the record held by the 2012 All Blacks, the only other side to crack three figures. 12 of the 13 top aggregates in history are held by the All Blacks with the 2013 Springboks the only other nation on the list.

15

Kieran Read remains perfect as All Blacks skipper taking his record to 15-0. Read has now played 91 tests, 80 of them victories which moves him to 11th on the all-time wins list. He is two wins away from equalling Brian O'Driscoll in 10th place. However O'Driscoll played in 57 defeats compared to Read's nine. Owen Franks meanwhile sits 15th on the list with 74 wins, tied with Sean Fitzpatrick.

41.4

The All Blacks have averaged 41.4 points scored per game in 2016 so far, their highest since averaging 49.5 per game across 12 fixtures in 2007.

50

Saturday was win number 50 for Wyatt Crockett who has a win percentage of 97.11, having lost just one test in 52 appearances.

However...

14

One stat that doesn't make good reading...the All Blacks made 14 missed tackles, a number they haven't committed since the third test against Wales in June. According to Opta Stats, Aaron Smith missed three tackles, while Sam Whitelock missed two after heading into the test with 40 tackles from 41 during the Rugby Championship. Ardie Savea meanwhile led the way with 10 tackles while Owen Franks made nine.

