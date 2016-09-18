Streaker smashed at All Blacks match: Why do they do it?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The fashion-free spectator is back in fashion.

A streaker interrupted Saturday night's test between New Zealand and South Africa at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, and even tried to climb a goalpost.

Three security guards apprehended the nude 30-year-old Dunedin man and he was charged with offensive behaviour. He will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

Sergeant Richard Carolan said alcohol was a factor in the incident late which occurred late in the match, and that public nudity would bring a charge which carried a fine.

"We take a dim view on that because it's a family situation which is why he was charged with an offensive behaviour," he said.

Famous streakers

Erika Roe:

The most famous streaker of them all, after she ran topless onto Twickenham during an England-Australia rugby match in 1982. She was covered by a Union Jack and led away to a life of reasonable fame. Roe - now in her late 50s - is reportedly an organic farmer in Portugal. The streak, made with a girl she had just met, was apparently inspired by a dare.

"I've no idea what I was thinking. Bloody fool. I was there with my sister Sally, I was 24 and quite naive. God knows what made me do it," she said years later, before appearing on a TV reality show this year.

Lisa Lewis

A sex worker with a hankering for fame is the way Lewis has been portrayed. She scooted across Waikato Stadium in a bikini just before the end of the All Blacks' win over Ireland in 2006. Notoriety did ensue, and she auctioned the bikini to cover court costs. And she has standards.

"Even though this was a lifetime goal of mine to streak on a rugby field, and obviously fulfilled that dream, I do not recommend running on a rugby field in the middle of a game again - as the consequences are severe," she wrote.

Bruce McCauley

Tired of the 1970s obsession with streaking, Aussie cricket captain Greg Chappell grabbed streaker McCauley at Eden Park and gave him a few good clouts on the backside with his bat before a 20,000 crowd. McCauley tried to sue for assault but Chappell was not prosecuted. McCauley - described as a former Australian - received a $25 fine. He appeared to be duped initially by Chappell, who extended a welcoming hand. TV followed the action in those days, tracking McCauley's doomed bid for freedom which ended with him crashing onto the concrete terraces.