Player Ratings: All Blacks v Springboks

Chris Rattue's player ratings from the All Blacks' 41-13 victory over South Africa in Christchurch.

All Blacks

Ben Smith 6

Certainly not his finest work, a few fumbles, and the odd good run including neat try.



Israel Dagg 6

Saved the best for last, a tricky dicky pass which almost brought a try.



Malakai Fekitoa 4

Bad in a bad test. Ouch. Poor hands, nothing stylish on attack, bustling defence.



Ryan Crotty 5

Got away with one of the biggest forward passes in history. Otherwise, okay.



Julian Savea 6

Where are you, big guy? The odd burst, one fine finish, but not enough to lift this dour test.



Beauden Barrett 7

More of a high speed battering ram than twinkle toed rapier. No magic moment, which is weird.



Aaron Smith 9

A fast, flat passing masterclass. Given space and took it. Great run and nifty pass to set up tries.





Kieran Read 8

But he still isn't the Read of old. And we miss that bloke.



Ardie Savea 7

Took a while to get motoring...wouldn't be a surprise if Todd gets a start though.



Jerome Kaino 7

Shock, horror - didn't go the distance. One stonking run but not the usual brutal impact before injury struck.



Sam Whitelock 5

A quiet test...like a lot of players. Ended up on the flank. Brushed off by Marx.



Brodie Retallick 6

Also below peak. A little late burst. Maybe drained by big effort against Pumas.



Owen Franks 6

Plenty of tackles. Could't find his flamboyant side this time.



Dane Coles 9

Possibly a 10, for three brilliant and varied final passes for tries, in strong overall game. A rose among thorns.



Joe Moody 5

What is the often anonymous Moody all about? Great tackle on flying de Jongh though. Free Wyatt Crockett.



Reserves

Codie Taylor (Coles, 67m) 5

Not much doing but one top scrum and one not so great lineout.



Wyatt Crockett (Moody, 46m) 6

Terrific steal. Got away with a block on Hougaard.



Charlie Faumuina (Franks, 54m) 5

Good one week, quiet the next.



Luke Romano (A. Savea, 60m) 7

Bit more robust than the starting locks in his own stolid way.



Matt Todd (Kaino, 52m) 7

Hurtled about with gusto and almost created a wonder try in the corner.



TJ Perenara (Smith, 64m) 8

Hitting his straps as an understudy and alert as ever to try chances.



Lima Sopoaga (Dagg, 68m) 4

Couldn't rise above token appearance.



Anton Lienert-Brown (Crotty, 67m) 6

More flashes of promise on defence and attack. Worth a start for Fekitoa?





Springboks

Johan Goosen 3

Mistake-ridden shocker.



Bryan Habana 6

Brilliant angled run for try and great attempt on Julian Savea but little else from the legend.



Jess Kriel 4

Was he out there?



Juan de Jongh 5

Showed a bit more life than Kriel, which isn't saying much.



Francois Hougaard 6

Tried to run and get involved, with the odd success. One fine high ball take.



Elton Jantjies 3

Two horrible mistakes at kickoffs undermined the underdogs. Dud on attack. Battered by All Black runners.



Faf de Klerk 6

The little fella was busy, even frantic, but not particularly dangerous. Could be more strategic.





Warren Whiteley 8

Undersized No. 8 with a big heart. Kept showing up, and gave top pass for Habana try.



Oupa Mahoje 4

Anonymous.



Francois Louw 6

Ordinary test from the big loosie including bad mis-read which let Kaino run free.



Pieter-Steph du Toit 8

One brilliant defensive turnover and lots of tough running. Odd lineout wobble. Lock remains a 'Bok strength.



Eben Etzebeth 7

Strong test and wonderfully bemused look after one of ref Gardner's lineout calls.



Vincent Koch 7

Robust effort with an number of short charges. Some scrum penalty trouble though.



Adriaan Strauss 7

Had the lineout ticking and was humming okay around the field before injury struck early.



Tendai Mtawarira 6

Another who suffers in comparison to his best days. Not one big charge to remember.



Reserves

Malcolm Marx (Strauss, 44m) 6

Jekyll and Hyde. Big presence - swatted off Whitelock and Crockett. Lineout shakes hurt his side though.



Steven Kitshoff (Mtawarira, 60m) 4

No impact when the Springboks needed the cavalry.



Lourens Adriaanse (Koch, 72m) 3

Token replacement for the excellent Koch.



Franco Mostert (du Toit, 63m) 4

Familiar tale, of replacements who can't threaten the All Blacks.



Willem Alberts (Mahoje, 51m) 4

Ditto Mostert - big man built for the impact role, but maybe past his best on this showing.



Jaco Kriel (Louw, 60m) 4

Yawn. Once again - no impact.



Morne Steyn (Jantjies, 60m) 4

Has poise which reeks of past glories. Not exactly the way forward though, or an impact man.



Damian de Allende (Goosen, 51m) 4

Hard to recall apart from a dud kick.

- Herald on Sunday