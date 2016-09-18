10:12am Sun 18 September
Network
Chris Rattue
Chris Rattue is a sports columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

Player Ratings: All Blacks v Springboks

Chris Rattue's player ratings from the All Blacks' 41-13 victory over South Africa in Christchurch.

All Blacks

Ben Smith 6
Certainly not his finest work, a few fumbles, and the odd good run including neat try.

Israel Dagg 6
Saved the best for last, a tricky dicky pass which almost brought a try.

Malakai Fekitoa 4
Bad in a bad test. Ouch. Poor hands, nothing stylish on attack, bustling defence.

Ryan Crotty 5
Got away with one of the biggest forward passes in history. Otherwise, okay.

Julian Savea 6
Where are you, big guy? The odd burst, one fine finish, but not enough to lift this dour test.

Beauden Barrett 7
More of a high speed battering ram than twinkle toed rapier. No magic moment, which is weird.

Aaron Smith 9
A fast, flat passing masterclass. Given space and took it. Great run and nifty pass to set up tries.



Kieran Read 8
But he still isn't the Read of old. And we miss that bloke.

Ardie Savea 7
Took a while to get motoring...wouldn't be a surprise if Todd gets a start though.

Jerome Kaino 7
Shock, horror - didn't go the distance. One stonking run but not the usual brutal impact before injury struck.

Sam Whitelock 5
A quiet test...like a lot of players. Ended up on the flank. Brushed off by Marx.

Brodie Retallick 6
Also below peak. A little late burst. Maybe drained by big effort against Pumas.

Owen Franks 6
Plenty of tackles. Could't find his flamboyant side this time.

Dane Coles 9
Possibly a 10, for three brilliant and varied final passes for tries, in strong overall game. A rose among thorns.

Joe Moody 5
What is the often anonymous Moody all about? Great tackle on flying de Jongh though. Free Wyatt Crockett.

Reserves
Codie Taylor (Coles, 67m) 5
Not much doing but one top scrum and one not so great lineout.

Wyatt Crockett (Moody, 46m) 6
Terrific steal. Got away with a block on Hougaard.

Charlie Faumuina (Franks, 54m) 5
Good one week, quiet the next.

Luke Romano (A. Savea, 60m) 7
Bit more robust than the starting locks in his own stolid way.

Matt Todd (Kaino, 52m) 7
Hurtled about with gusto and almost created a wonder try in the corner.

TJ Perenara (Smith, 64m) 8
Hitting his straps as an understudy and alert as ever to try chances.

Lima Sopoaga (Dagg, 68m) 4
Couldn't rise above token appearance.

Anton Lienert-Brown (Crotty, 67m) 6
More flashes of promise on defence and attack. Worth a start for Fekitoa?

Video

Springboks


Johan Goosen 3
Mistake-ridden shocker.

Bryan Habana 6
Brilliant angled run for try and great attempt on Julian Savea but little else from the legend.

Jess Kriel 4
Was he out there?

Juan de Jongh 5
Showed a bit more life than Kriel, which isn't saying much.

Francois Hougaard 6
Tried to run and get involved, with the odd success. One fine high ball take.

Elton Jantjies 3
Two horrible mistakes at kickoffs undermined the underdogs. Dud on attack. Battered by All Black runners.

Faf de Klerk 6
The little fella was busy, even frantic, but not particularly dangerous. Could be more strategic.



Warren Whiteley 8
Undersized No. 8 with a big heart. Kept showing up, and gave top pass for Habana try.

Oupa Mahoje 4
Anonymous.

Francois Louw 6
Ordinary test from the big loosie including bad mis-read which let Kaino run free.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8
One brilliant defensive turnover and lots of tough running. Odd lineout wobble. Lock remains a 'Bok strength.

Eben Etzebeth 7
Strong test and wonderfully bemused look after one of ref Gardner's lineout calls.

Vincent Koch 7
Robust effort with an number of short charges. Some scrum penalty trouble though.

Adriaan Strauss 7
Had the lineout ticking and was humming okay around the field before injury struck early.

Tendai Mtawarira 6
Another who suffers in comparison to his best days. Not one big charge to remember.

Reserves
Malcolm Marx (Strauss, 44m) 6
Jekyll and Hyde. Big presence - swatted off Whitelock and Crockett. Lineout shakes hurt his side though.

Steven Kitshoff (Mtawarira, 60m) 4
No impact when the Springboks needed the cavalry.

Lourens Adriaanse (Koch, 72m) 3
Token replacement for the excellent Koch.

Franco Mostert (du Toit, 63m) 4
Familiar tale, of replacements who can't threaten the All Blacks.

Willem Alberts (Mahoje, 51m) 4
Ditto Mostert - big man built for the impact role, but maybe past his best on this showing.

Jaco Kriel (Louw, 60m) 4
Yawn. Once again - no impact.

Morne Steyn (Jantjies, 60m) 4
Has poise which reeks of past glories. Not exactly the way forward though, or an impact man.

Damian de Allende (Goosen, 51m) 4
Hard to recall apart from a dud kick.

- Herald on Sunday

Read more by Chris Rattue

