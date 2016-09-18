Player Ratings: All Blacks v Springboks

Chris Rattue's player ratings from the All Blacks' 41-13 victory over South Africa in Christchurch.
All Blacks
Ben Smith 6
Certainly not his finest work, a few fumbles, and the odd good run including neat try.
Israel Dagg 6
Saved the best for last, a tricky dicky pass which almost brought a try.
Malakai Fekitoa 4
Bad in a bad test. Ouch. Poor hands, nothing stylish on attack, bustling defence.
Ryan Crotty 5
Got away with one of the biggest forward passes in history. Otherwise, okay.
Julian Savea 6
Where are you, big guy? The odd burst, one fine finish, but not enough to lift this dour test.
Beauden Barrett 7
More of a high speed battering ram than twinkle toed rapier. No magic moment, which is weird.
Aaron Smith 9
A fast, flat passing masterclass. Given space and took it. Great run and nifty pass to set up tries.
Kieran Read 8
But he still isn't the Read of old. And we miss that bloke.
Ardie Savea 7
Took a while to get motoring...wouldn't be a surprise if Todd gets a start though.
Jerome Kaino 7
Shock, horror - didn't go the distance. One stonking run but not the usual brutal impact before injury struck.
Sam Whitelock 5
A quiet test...like a lot of players. Ended up on the flank. Brushed off by Marx.
Brodie Retallick 6
Also below peak. A little late burst. Maybe drained by big effort against Pumas.
Owen Franks 6
Plenty of tackles. Could't find his flamboyant side this time.
Dane Coles 9
Possibly a 10, for three brilliant and varied final passes for tries, in strong overall game. A rose among thorns.
Joe Moody 5
What is the often anonymous Moody all about? Great tackle on flying de Jongh though. Free Wyatt Crockett.
Reserves
Codie Taylor (Coles, 67m) 5
Not much doing but one top scrum and one not so great lineout.
Wyatt Crockett (Moody, 46m) 6
Terrific steal. Got away with a block on Hougaard.
Charlie Faumuina (Franks, 54m) 5
Good one week, quiet the next.
Luke Romano (A. Savea, 60m) 7
Bit more robust than the starting locks in his own stolid way.
Matt Todd (Kaino, 52m) 7
Hurtled about with gusto and almost created a wonder try in the corner.
TJ Perenara (Smith, 64m) 8
Hitting his straps as an understudy and alert as ever to try chances.
Lima Sopoaga (Dagg, 68m) 4
Couldn't rise above token appearance.
Anton Lienert-Brown (Crotty, 67m) 6
More flashes of promise on defence and attack. Worth a start for Fekitoa?
Springboks
Johan Goosen 3
Mistake-ridden shocker.
Bryan Habana 6
Brilliant angled run for try and great attempt on Julian Savea but little else from the legend.
Jess Kriel 4
Was he out there?
Juan de Jongh 5
Showed a bit more life than Kriel, which isn't saying much.
Francois Hougaard 6
Tried to run and get involved, with the odd success. One fine high ball take.
Elton Jantjies 3
Two horrible mistakes at kickoffs undermined the underdogs. Dud on attack. Battered by All Black runners.
Faf de Klerk 6
The little fella was busy, even frantic, but not particularly dangerous. Could be more strategic.
Warren Whiteley 8
Undersized No. 8 with a big heart. Kept showing up, and gave top pass for Habana try.
Oupa Mahoje 4
Anonymous.
Francois Louw 6
Ordinary test from the big loosie including bad mis-read which let Kaino run free.
Pieter-Steph du Toit 8
One brilliant defensive turnover and lots of tough running. Odd lineout wobble. Lock remains a 'Bok strength.
Eben Etzebeth 7
Strong test and wonderfully bemused look after one of ref Gardner's lineout calls.
Vincent Koch 7
Robust effort with an number of short charges. Some scrum penalty trouble though.
Adriaan Strauss 7
Had the lineout ticking and was humming okay around the field before injury struck early.
Tendai Mtawarira 6
Another who suffers in comparison to his best days. Not one big charge to remember.
Reserves
Malcolm Marx (Strauss, 44m) 6
Jekyll and Hyde. Big presence - swatted off Whitelock and Crockett. Lineout shakes hurt his side though.
Steven Kitshoff (Mtawarira, 60m) 4
No impact when the Springboks needed the cavalry.
Lourens Adriaanse (Koch, 72m) 3
Token replacement for the excellent Koch.
Franco Mostert (du Toit, 63m) 4
Familiar tale, of replacements who can't threaten the All Blacks.
Willem Alberts (Mahoje, 51m) 4
Ditto Mostert - big man built for the impact role, but maybe past his best on this showing.
Jaco Kriel (Louw, 60m) 4
Yawn. Once again - no impact.
Morne Steyn (Jantjies, 60m) 4
Has poise which reeks of past glories. Not exactly the way forward though, or an impact man.
Damian de Allende (Goosen, 51m) 4
Hard to recall apart from a dud kick.