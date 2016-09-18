Michael Cheika fires back at Sir Graham Henry over 'worst Wallabies ever' jibe

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has swatted away the latest barb from New Zealand by claiming the words of Sir Graham Henry are irrelevant to him.

Cheika's buoyant mood after a 36-20 victory over Argentina in Perth was pricked for just a moment when the snipe from New Zealand's 2011 World Cup-winning coach was detailed to him.

Henry branded the Wallabies as "probably the worst Australian team I have ever seen and that's a real worry for the game" on Tony Veitch's Newstalk ZB show on Saturday morning.

The dig came before the Wallabies showed exciting polish for their five tries and huge character in defence to muzzle the Pumas.

"I don't care what Graham Henry says," Cheika said.

"I didn't know he said that but I couldn't care what he says. He's got no relevance to me.

"Maybe in his mind we are. That's good for him.

"He doesn't need to tell me and I don't need to listen."

Henry's niggle follows the June volley of current All Blacks coach Steve Hansen when he said Cheika had let England coach Eddie Jones "bully him in the media" during a 3-0 series loss.

The reaction to Henry was only a 45-second detour on a night where Cheika was delighted with how the Wallabies stepped up.

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: Changes likely as All Blacks highlight gulf in class Rugby: New age All Blacks one of the best teams ever Video Watch: All Blacks finish strong against South Africa

The Wallabies made 141 tackles to just 43 such was the landslide of possession and penalties that went the Pumas' way.

"The start (21-0) was good and you definitely prefer it your way than against you," Cheika said.

"The work ethic around our defence was a step forward and that'll allow us to launch other things.

"We tackled really well, worked hard for each other and when opportunities came we took them."

Cheika said influential backrower David Pocock left the field with a worrying hand injury that had blown up. He was sent for X-rays.

Cheika said the experienced halves pairing of Will Genia and Quade Cooper had clicked again in a positive way.

"When we gave them good possession on the front foot they were able to work well with that," Cheika said.

"With Will, I just think he's enjoying his footy and being here. He's fit and sharp."

Genia's first try double came in his 70th Test while Cooper dealt two slick inside balls for tries.

Giant lock Adam Coleman stepped up again by "taking a good load, playing very physical and making some good hits," Cheika said.

Captain Stephen Moore said the back-to-back wins over South Africa and Argentina were a good reward for the training effort put it.

"Our fans don't get to see the work that goes in at training just what happens on the field around games,' Moore said.

"Seeing the kids and the smiles when we went around the edges of the field after full-time was a good feeling because we've done some good stuff the last few weeks."

- news.com.au