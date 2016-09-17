8:55pm Sat 17 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rio Paralymics' double gold medallist Liam Malone's massive Maccas order

Liam Malone celebrated paralympic success with a mammoth McDonald's feed. Photo / Liam Malone Snapchat.
Liam Malone celebrated paralympic success with a mammoth McDonald's feed. Photo / Liam Malone Snapchat.

Paralympic double gold medallist Liam Malone has gorged himself on McDonald's chicken nuggets in Rio - and boasted about it online.

The sprinting sensation, who won gold in the 200 metre and 400m of the T44 classification to go with his 100m silver, celebrated today at one of the fast-food chain's Rio restaurants by buying 100 chicken nuggets.

Liam Malone wins Gold in the Men's 400m. Photo / Photosport
Liam Malone wins Gold in the Men's 400m. Photo / Photosport

He initially claimed on his Snapchat profile that he thought he had bought 200 nuggets.

The 22-year-old Nelsonian, who was born without the fibula bone in his legs, posted photos with the comment "I deserve this".

100 chicken nuggets is the proper way to celebrate victory for Liam Malone. Photo / Liam Malone Snapchat
100 chicken nuggets is the proper way to celebrate victory for Liam Malone. Photo / Liam Malone Snapchat
There is no doubt that Liam Malone deserves this. Photo / Liam Malone Snapchat
There is no doubt that Liam Malone deserves this. Photo / Liam Malone Snapchat

He joins a celebrated Kiwi Olympic alumni who have marked their success with a trip to the Golden Arches.

Both double Olympic rowing champions Eric Murray and Hamish Bond and the New Zealand women's sevens team frequented the chain after tasting success last month.

Liam Malone competes in the Men's 400m. Photo / Photosport
Liam Malone competes in the Men's 400m. Photo / Photosport
Video

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 17 Sep 2016 20:55:52 Processing Time: 15ms