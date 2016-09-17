Rio Paralymics' double gold medallist Liam Malone's massive Maccas order

Paralympic double gold medallist Liam Malone has gorged himself on McDonald's chicken nuggets in Rio - and boasted about it online.

The sprinting sensation, who won gold in the 200 metre and 400m of the T44 classification to go with his 100m silver, celebrated today at one of the fast-food chain's Rio restaurants by buying 100 chicken nuggets.

He initially claimed on his Snapchat profile that he thought he had bought 200 nuggets.

The 22-year-old Nelsonian, who was born without the fibula bone in his legs, posted photos with the comment "I deserve this".

He joins a celebrated Kiwi Olympic alumni who have marked their success with a trip to the Golden Arches.

Both double Olympic rowing champions Eric Murray and Hamish Bond and the New Zealand women's sevens team frequented the chain after tasting success last month.

- NZ Herald