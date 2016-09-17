Star NRL coach Wayne Bennett splits from wife

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett has released a statement to confirm he has split from his wife Trish.

The statement comes after speculation a major story about an NRL coach was to be reported in Sunday newspapers.

"As an NRL head coach and thereby a public figure I today inform you about a personal matter and the fact I have separated from my wife and the family home some time ago," Bennett said on Saturday morning.

"I will continue to appear publicly in my role at the Brisbane Broncos but at the same time ask that you respect my personal privacy and that of my family."

The 66-year-old reportedly moved out of the family home six weeks.

The pair have three adult-aged children.

The Courier-Mail has reported wife Trish is devastated about the split.

After Bennett's Broncos were on Friday night eliminated from the NRL in an epic semi-final by the Cowboys at 1300 Smiles Stadium, the master coach now turns his attention to England's Four Nations campaign.

Bennett's England team will begin their Four Nations campaign against New Zealand on October 29 in Huddersfield.

- news.com.au