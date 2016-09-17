What's up with those Dan Carter commercials?

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Dan Carter is still a marketer's dream.

He comes across as a fairly nice bloke, is well-spoken, well recognised and easy on the eye.

Yet Healtheries, a New Zealand based health-food and supplement manafacturer, have somehow managed to make him look like a walking, talking, cringe-a-thon in their new probiotica advertisements.

"I enjoy all kinds of food these days," Carter says with a smirk while glancing at a snail.

"And I know gut health is key to supporting digestion and well being, so that's why I use Healthfood, Probiotica 50 million."

Right. The words aren't great but it's the delivery which really steals the show. A twisted mix between happy, and being held hostage.

Check them out:

The ad highlights the difficulties of using sports stars in ad campaigns. The athletes provide pulling power with their achievements and lend their credibility to the brand; but their performances on screen very rarely matches their output on the field.

New Zealand has a long, proud history of awkward product endorsements by sports men and women. Kieran Read, Steve Hansen and Richie McCaw have all recently offered wooden, un-inspired performances, while Manu Vatuvei, Steve Price, and Simon Mannering came off looking second best to Hawaiian t-shirts in this Sky TV spot from a few years ago.

And, of course there was 'not that Bondy'. An ANZ commercial that almost accrued a cult satirical following, due to its terrible acting and over exposure during the 2015 cricket World Cup.

Can't be long now till Beauden Barrett is gracing our screens, trying to sell us insurance.