It's official, David Kidwell named new Kiwis coach

David Kidwell has been confirmed to succeed Stephen Kearney as the coach of the Kiwis.

Kidwell was announced as the new head coach of the national test side by New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Alex Hayton at an announcement in downtown Auckland this afternoon.

"I feel humbled and privileged to be named head coach of the Kiwis," Kidwell said. "I've watched Stephen building a strong culture and I want to make sure that is upheld and becomes even stronger.

"That's the message I'll be giving to our senior players."

Kidwell, who over the past three seasons has served as assistant coach to Kearney with the Kiwis and at NRL level at Wests Tigers, will take the reins immediately on a contract that will take him through to the end of next year's World Cup.

His first task is getting selections right and retaining New Zealand's number one world ranking when the Kiwis take on Australia in the upcoming test in Perth on October 15 before their Four Nations defence in the UK through November.

The 39-year-old former Kiwis forward made 25 appearances for New Zealand and played more than 240 first grade games throughout a 13-year career that included NRL playing stints with the Rabbitohs, Storm, Roosters, Eels and Adelaide Rams and Super League club Warrington.

Kidwell's coaching career started when he took the reins of South Sydney's under 20s side in 2010, guiding them to the minor premiership before they were beaten by the Junior Warriors in the grand final.

He then moved to Melbourne in 2011, where - as Kearney did before him - he served an apprenticeship under Storm head coach Craig Bellamy.

In 2014 he joined Wests Tigers in another assistant role, firstly under former head coach Michael Potter before Jason Taylor took control last season.

David Kidwell

Age: 39-years-old

Place of Birth: Christchurch

Previous Appointments: Kiwis Assistant Coach (2014-16), Melbourne NRL Assistant (2011-13), Junior Kiwis Coach (2010-12), South Sydney NYC (2010).

Coaching Achievements: Premiers 2012 (Melbourne Storm, NRL Assistant Coach), Minor Premiers 2011 (Melbourne Storm, NRL Assistant Coach), Minor Premiers 2010 (South Sydney, NYC Coach), Series Win 2010-12 (New Zealand Junior Kiwis Head Coach).

First Grade Playing Career: 241 first-grade games as second-rower or centre - 16 for Adelaide (1997-98), 33 for Parramatta (1999-00), 32 for Warrington (2001-02), 19 for Sydney Roosters (2002), 103 for Melbourne (2003-06), 38 for South Sydney (2007-09), 25 tests for New Zealand (1999-2009).